ATB Capital Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A)

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2021

ATB Capital reissued their sector perform rating on shares of AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TSE AKT.A opened at C$1.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29. AKITA Drilling has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

