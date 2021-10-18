ATB Capital Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A)

ATB Capital reissued their sector perform rating on shares of AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TSE AKT.A opened at C$1.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29. AKITA Drilling has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.