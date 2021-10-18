Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

ATHX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.25. 1,445,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150,940. Athersys has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $282.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -1.71.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $30,733.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Athersys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Athersys by 1,583.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Athersys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

