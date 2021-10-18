Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.01

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.01 and last traded at $65.81, with a volume of 1984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $182.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.34 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 125.63% and a net margin of 25.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanticus news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $159,415.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,224,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $123,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,088,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,169 shares of company stock worth $2,492,712. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlanticus during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Atlanticus during the second quarter worth $79,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlanticus by 3,796.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus in the second quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

