Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 23.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,982 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 12.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 25.6% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after buying an additional 103,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $78.70 on Monday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.82.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AAWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

