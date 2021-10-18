Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 164,109 shares during the period.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $78.70 on Monday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $86.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.