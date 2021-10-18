Atlas Protocol (ATP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $251,128.00

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $251,128.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00068343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00071378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00102902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,537.36 or 0.99904957 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.04 or 0.06200149 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00025348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

