Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AUPH. Bloom Burton began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $2,101,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $779,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,500. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

AUPH opened at $20.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.48. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

