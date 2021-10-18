Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Coverage Initiated at China Renaissance Securities

Equities researchers at China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.07 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 167.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Mobile from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ JG opened at $1.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $178.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. Aurora Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

