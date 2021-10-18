AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $242.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $226.56.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AVB opened at $230.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.37. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $234.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.