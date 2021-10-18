Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.64

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

AVAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Afshar bought 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $585,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,711,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.