Axa S.A. Decreases Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,639 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 122,615 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $97.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $145.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.