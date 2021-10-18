Axa S.A. Decreases Stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 29.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 116,800 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $6.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $889.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.46. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 536.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

