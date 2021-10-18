Axa S.A. Has $929,000 Stock Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 12.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $37.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.01. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $873.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.86, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $290.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.71 million. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BJRI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

