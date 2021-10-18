Axa S.A. Purchases New Shares in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Axa S.A. owned 0.14% of AnaptysBio as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after acquiring an additional 188,304 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 2,444.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 40,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 37,601 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period.

Shares of ANAB opened at $28.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $786.50 million, a P/E ratio of -81.91 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANAB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

