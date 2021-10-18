Axa S.A. Sells 8,500 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CACI. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 24,632.4% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,508,000 after acquiring an additional 415,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 21.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International stock opened at $281.90 on Monday. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $198.46 and a 12 month high of $285.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.10. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.74. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total value of $897,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,017,726. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.29.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.