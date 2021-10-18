Axa S.A. Trims Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,749,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98,359 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,026,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,015,000 after acquiring an additional 100,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $47,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $44,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,696 shares of company stock worth $108,474 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CWT stock opened at $61.01 on Monday. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.13.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $213.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

