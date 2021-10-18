Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (LON:AXI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50

Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (LON:AXI) announced a dividend on Monday, October 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AXI stock remained flat at $GBX 93.50 ($1.22) on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,364. Axiom European Financial Debt has a 1-year low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 100.65 ($1.31). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 93.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.69.

