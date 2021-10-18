B. Riley Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of L.B. Foster in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.74 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.89%.

FSTR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $171.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.05. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $19.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the second quarter valued at about $460,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 493.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 27,450 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 15.8% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 399,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 54,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 619.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,674 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

