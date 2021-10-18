BAE Systems (LON:BA) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 599.40 ($7.83) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £19.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.57). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 568.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 542.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

