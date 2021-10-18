Ball (NYSE:BLL) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $101.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.85.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $91.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ball has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average is $87.92.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ball by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ball by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 787,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ball by 10.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,916,000 after purchasing an additional 647,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,775,000 after purchasing an additional 133,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,263,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,433,000 after purchasing an additional 361,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

