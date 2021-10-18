Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 20,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 264,662 shares.The stock last traded at $18.94 and had previously closed at $19.05.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BANC. Stephens began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $966.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

