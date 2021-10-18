Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Acquired by Indus Capital Partners LLC

Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,670,150 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 645,940 shares during the period. Banco Bradesco comprises approximately 2.3% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $13,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,570,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,535,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109,217 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,858,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216,711 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,412,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 44,976,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Shares of NYSE:BBD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.88. 481,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,765,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.11%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

