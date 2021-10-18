Bank of America Trims Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Target Price to $20.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.93.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Shares of SPCE opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.68. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.34.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 275.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.