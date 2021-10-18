Bank of Montreal Can Buys 15,430 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 87.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 154.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 57,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.93.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.66.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

