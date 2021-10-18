Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.18% of Veeco Instruments worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 767.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 31,469 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 23,115 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 117,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 22,648 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $23.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

