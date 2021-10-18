Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,436 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in The New York Times in the second quarter worth $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in The New York Times in the first quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The New York Times by 80.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The New York Times in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in The New York Times by 9.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE NYT opened at $53.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78 and a beta of 0.81.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

