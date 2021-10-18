Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 79.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,837,000 after purchasing an additional 66,931 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USFD opened at $37.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -377.26 and a beta of 1.81. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

