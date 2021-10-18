Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PACX. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth $26,730,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its position in Pioneer Merger by 8,821.3% during the second quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,007,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 996,277 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth $6,769,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth $5,429,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth $3,888,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACX opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

