Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 67.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,942 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,555 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 55.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,743,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,396,000 after purchasing an additional 270,007 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of VICI opened at $30.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.