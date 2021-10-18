Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 387,868 Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) by 529.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.20% of Abcam worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABCM. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Abcam during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Abcam during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Abcam by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Abcam by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 32,236 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Abcam during the 2nd quarter worth $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Peel Hunt raised Abcam to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $21.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 120.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. Abcam plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

