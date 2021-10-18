Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $9,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lpwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $105.43 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.28 and a fifty-two week high of $107.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.38.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

