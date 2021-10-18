Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 24,255 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,255 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 55.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $25.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18. The company has a market cap of $735.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNTG shares. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

