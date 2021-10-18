Bares Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 407,053 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 407,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,788,000. Etsy accounts for about 1.5% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.73.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $221.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,521.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total value of $1,246,654.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,485 shares of company stock worth $17,217,142 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

