Bares Capital Management Inc. Sells 131,073 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bares Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,812,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131,073 shares during the period. Square comprises about 20.9% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Square worth $1,173,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQ opened at $247.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.42, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.02. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.10 and a 52 week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.31.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at $10,194,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $2,420,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,381 shares of company stock worth $77,561,418 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

