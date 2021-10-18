Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Barnes Group has increased its dividend payment by 16.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Barnes Group has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Shares of B traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.15. The company had a trading volume of 154,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on B. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.