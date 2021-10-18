Baupost Group LLC MA Sells 490,000 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Baupost Group LLC MA cut its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,316,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 490,000 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 1.30% of SS&C Technologies worth $239,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $72.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day moving average is $73.39. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.