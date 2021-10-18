BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) Short Interest Down 38.5% in September

BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BCLS Acquisition by 158.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BCLS Acquisition by 1,523.2% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

BCLS Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. BCLS Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

