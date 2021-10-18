Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 365,000 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the September 15th total of 514,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BEPTF opened at $1.05 on Monday. Beach Energy has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEPTF. Citigroup upgraded Beach Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Beach Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.