Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives $60.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.15.

BECN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, CEO Julian Francis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,954,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,477,000 after buying an additional 1,250,650 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 516,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000,000 after buying an additional 257,328 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

