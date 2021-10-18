BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) Short Interest Update

BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the September 15th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of DXBRF stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. BellRock Brands has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.32.
About BellRock Brands
