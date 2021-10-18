BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) Short Interest Update

BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the September 15th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of DXBRF stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. BellRock Brands has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.32.

About BellRock Brands

Bellrock Brands, Inc engages in the provision of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its portfolio includes Mary’s Brands, Dixie, Rebel Coast, and Défoncé. The company was founded on October 31, 2020 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

