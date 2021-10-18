Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.38% of Best Buy worth $397,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Best Buy by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $113.64 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,742. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.