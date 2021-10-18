Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Purchases New Holdings in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation purchased a new stake in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. Zymergen accounts for about 0.3% of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at about $112,906,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at about $106,675,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at about $64,544,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at about $400,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zymergen stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $12.80. 689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,434. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40. Zymergen Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup cut Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen cut Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

