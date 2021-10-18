Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $1,902,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,097,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 13.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $281.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $312.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.81.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

