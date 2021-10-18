Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 27.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,179 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $23,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 219.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $452.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.81.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $7.57 on Monday, hitting $273.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.75 and a 200-day moving average of $312.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.