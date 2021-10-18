Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $327.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $427.00 to $327.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIIB. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $381.81.
BIIB opened at $281.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $312.75 and its 200 day moving average is $312.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
See Also: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.