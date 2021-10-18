Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $327.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $427.00 to $327.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIIB. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $381.81.

BIIB opened at $281.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $312.75 and its 200 day moving average is $312.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

