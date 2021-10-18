Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 913,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $88,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,460,000 after buying an additional 908,024 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,082,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,345,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,350,000 after buying an additional 428,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,145,000 after buying an additional 375,612 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHVN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.45.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $133.61 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $151.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.82.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

