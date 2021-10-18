Bitball Treasure Hits Market Cap of $19.93 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 49% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $19.93 million and $400,705.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 41.3% against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for about $44.29 or 0.00071559 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000063 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

