BITTO One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,368.00 (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last week, BITTO has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One BITTO coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges. BITTO has a market capitalization of $745,105.02 and $1,368.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.19 or 0.00480211 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001009 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.49 or 0.01089413 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BITTO Profile

BITTO is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com . The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BITTO

