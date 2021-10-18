BlackRock Inc. Buys 21,256 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Upstart worth $76,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPST. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Upstart by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPST. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.64.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $7,590,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,133,964 shares of company stock worth $456,737,407 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

UPST opened at $390.00 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.68 and its 200 day moving average is $173.29.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

