BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 15.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,979,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 887,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $70,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth $184,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 198.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 39,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 139,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at $849,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $11.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.14. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.05.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. The company had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

OCUL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

